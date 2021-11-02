Bezos pledges $2B for African land restoration

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $2 billion through his Bezos Earth Fund for land restoration in Africa.

The American billionaire previously indicated he would make investments worth $1 billion at an event with Prince Charles on Monday, reports the BBC.

"We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we've lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come," he said.

"Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon.", Bezos added.