Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime

World+Biz

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 06:32 pm
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".

The billionaire has committed $10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the executive chair.

The fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received $100 million through the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award", an honor recognizing leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Bezos, who stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in 2021, owns about 10% of the ecommerce giant, along with news organization Washington Post and space tourism company Blue Origin.

Jess Bezos / Amazon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

9h | Brands
iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor A Alam

4,000-year-old coins and the world’s first stamp

11h | Panorama
Steam rises from coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe&#039;s biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany. Photo: Reuters

What became of climate pledges made at COP26?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

2h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

2h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

21h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself
Sports

Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself