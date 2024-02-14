Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

World+Biz

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 05:39 pm

Related News

Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 05:39 pm
Couples ride elephants during a Valentine&#039;s Day celebration, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Couples ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reflecting Thailand's long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose this Valentine's Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding featuring the pachyderms.

"The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop of the elephants," said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

"Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity," she said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, about a two hour drive south of the capital Bangkok.

With dancers in traditional costumes leading the procession, the couples rode their elephants up to a local district official, also sat on an elephant, who oversaw the signing of the marriage licenses.

The elephant is Thailand's national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag.

"I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage license with my wife," said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36.

thailand / Valentine's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

3h | Features
Illustration: Collected

Bollywood college-love that was hardly met in reality

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

1h | Videos
We're struggling for survival

We're struggling for survival

2h | Videos
A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

1h | Videos
Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

2h | Videos