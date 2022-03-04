Belarusian forces will not take part in Ukraine war, Lukashenko says

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 06:24 pm

A close Russian ally, Lukashenko said he spoke to President Vladimir Putin at length by telephone on Friday. Russia has used Belarusian territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with members of the Council of Ministers and Security Council in Minsk, Belarus March 1, 2022. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with members of the Council of Ministers and Security Council in Minsk, Belarus March 1, 2022. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the Belarusian armed forces were not taking part and would not take part in Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

A close Russian ally, Lukashenko said he spoke to President Vladimir Putin at length by telephone on Friday. Russia has used Belarusian territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

