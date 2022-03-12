Belarus sends combat units to southern border

Military vehicles are seen during the joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at a firing range in the Brest Region, Belarus February 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Belarus said it is deploying five combat units to its southern border in order to prevent "nationalist armed formations" from Ukraine from entering the country.

"The troop movements are in no way related to any preparations, let alone to any participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special operation on the territory of Ukraine," said Deputy Defence Minister Viktor Gulevich in a statement, reports Al Jazeera.

Ukraine accuses its neighbour of planning to enter the war alongside Russia. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko vehemently denies this.

Russian forces have used Belarus as a base from which to attack targets in Ukraine with fighter jets and missiles