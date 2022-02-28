Belarus preparing to send soldiers to Ukraine, says US official

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Belarus could send troops into Ukraine to support the Russian invasion on Monday, a US official, seeking anonymity told the Washington Post.

"It is very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin," the official said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former Soviet Republic has been used as a launching pad for the unprovoked attack.

Earlier, a referendum in Belarus approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status, which could now see the country getting Russian weapons.

The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up when the Soviet Union collapsed.