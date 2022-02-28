Belarus preparing to send soldiers to Ukraine, says US official

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 01:45 pm

Related News

Belarus preparing to send soldiers to Ukraine, says US official

“It is very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin,” the official said

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 01:45 pm
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Belarus could send troops into Ukraine to support the Russian invasion on Monday, a US official, seeking anonymity told the Washington Post. 

"It is very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin," the official said. 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former Soviet Republic has been used as a launching pad for the unprovoked attack. 

Earlier, a referendum in Belarus approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status, which could now see the country getting Russian weapons.

The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Belarus / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

2h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

3h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

18h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

18h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

21h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused