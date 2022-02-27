Belarus leader urges Kyiv to accept Russian offer of talks

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Belarus leader urges Kyiv to accept Russian offer of talks

Russia said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel, but Kyiv said Belarus was complicit in the Russian invasion and could not be regarded as a neutral intermediary

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 03:23 pm
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko called on Kyiv on Sunday to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Russia said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel, but Kyiv said Belarus was complicit in the Russian invasion and could not be regarded as a neutral intermediary.

Europe

Belarus / Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

2h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

3h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

4h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

18h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

20h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused