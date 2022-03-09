BBC to resume reporting from Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

BBC to resume reporting from Russia

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
There is a growing concern all across the globe about fake news, according to a BBC World Service poll. Photo: Bloomberg
There is a growing concern all across the globe about fake news, according to a BBC World Service poll. Photo: Bloomberg

Britain's BBC on Tuesday said it would resume English language reporting in Russia after it suspended its coverage to assess the implications of a new law.

On Friday, the BBC said it had paused its reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there that could impose a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

"We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia. After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday 8 March)," the BBC said in a statement.

"We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC's strict editorial standards. The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority."

Top News

BBC / Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

49m | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

1h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

3h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

3h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

18h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

19h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

19h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market