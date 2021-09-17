Bangladesh removed from UK’s travel red list

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:39 pm

Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list

The UK's Transport Secretary announced this on Saturday as part of the country’s simplified international travel system

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has been removed from the UK government's travel red list, which will come into effect from Wednesday next.

Grant Shapps, the UK's Transport Secretary, announced this on Saturday as part of the UK's simplified international travel system, says a press release.

Welcoming the decision, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said, "The constant and effective diplomatic efforts of the foreign ministry in Dhaka along with Bangladesh High Commission in London led to this positive outcome."

The high commissioner hoped that future reviews of Britain's travel system on 4 October would include Bangladesh on the green list.

Beginning on 22 September, travellers from Bangladesh who have been fully vaccinated with a UK-approved vaccine will no longer require a 10-day hotel quarantine. However, they have to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test and a Covid-19 test on or two days before arrival in England.

The travellers who have not been fully vaccinated with any UK authorized vaccine must quarantine for 10 days, either at home or wherever they are staying and they must undergo a Covid test.

