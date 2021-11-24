Bangladesh not invited in Biden’s Summit for Democracy

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 11:44 am

The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. Reuters

Highlights:

  • India, Pakistan, Nepal have been invited
  • Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have been excluded
  • China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list

Bangladesh is not among the 110 countries which have been invited to the US President Joe Biden's virtual Summit for Democracy, according to a list disclosed by the White House.

Among the South Asian countries, India, Pakistan and Nepal have been invited whereas Afghanistan and Sri Lanka could not make it to the list.

The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China.

However, China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list.

Among the countries of the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq will take place in the online conference.

Read the full list of the invitees here: Summit for Democracy: Invited Participants

Traditional Arab allies of the US — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, are not invited, reports Firstpost.

Biden invited Brazil even though its far right president, Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised as having an authoritarian bent and was a firm supporter of Donald Trump.

In Europe, Poland was invited to the summit despite persistent tension with the European Union over its human rights record. Hungary, led by hardline nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was not invited.

In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria and Niger are among the countries on the list.

In announcing the summit back in August, the White House said the meeting would "galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."

