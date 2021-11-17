From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 01:00 pm

Related News

From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

The British gymnast broke his own record for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars when he managed to propel himself 6 metres (19.7 feet) through the air

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Tyler &#039;Ty-so-Fly&#039; Phillips, 21, from Florida, US, of the US XPOGO Team poses for a photo after breaking the Guinness World Record for &quot;Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick&quot; in London, Britain, November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Tyler 'Ty-so-Fly' Phillips, 21, from Florida, US, of the US XPOGO Team poses for a photo after breaking the Guinness World Record for "Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick" in London, Britain, November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year's Guinness World Records Day is as colourful as ever.

Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday.

"If you want to be a Guinness World Records title holder just go for it," said 29-year-old Ashley Watson.

The British gymnast broke his own record for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars when he managed to propel himself 6 metres (19.7 feet) through the air.

"Find what you are really good at, see what the record is, train for it as hard as you can and do it," he said.

Meanwhile in China - balanced on his hands - Zhang Shuang pulled a car for 50 metres in just 1 minute and 13.27 seconds.

Pumped and cheering after his record break he revealed: "The skill is in having a very strong waist and abdomen, and good endurance in your triceps, arms and shoulders."

Other winners include American Tyler Phillips, who broke the record for the most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick and Takahiro Ikeda from Japan who managed 45 BMX time machines in 30 seconds.

Meanwhile 32-year-old Laura Biondo from Venezuela bagged a couple of certificates for her ball control skills including the most double "around the world" ball control tricks in one minute achieved by a female.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief of the Guinness World Records book, said that they've been "blown away by the incredible talent and show of strength from our new record holders."

"Guinness World Records day is a global celebration of record breaking. It's a chance for anyone who wants to tick off their name in the famous Guinness world record books," he said.

Guinness World Records

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10