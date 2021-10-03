Austrian coalition overhauls tax system, sets CO2 pricing

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:59 pm

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives for a European People&#039;s Party (EPP) meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives for a European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

Austria's governing coalition clinched a tax overhaul deal on Sunday that combines a new carbon pricing scheme with tax cuts for individuals and companies, officials said.

The accord between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives and the ecological Greens includes a new system to tax carbon output not already covered by the European emissions trading scheme.

It set a price of 30 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) from 2022, rising to 55 euros in 2025.

Corporate tax rates will gradually fall to 23% from 25% now, while income tax rates for people in two income brackets also drop. Family "bonus" allowances rise to 2,000 euros per child from mid-2022 from 1,500.

The cuts will provide around 18 billion euros ($20.9 billion) in tax relief by 2025, officials said.

