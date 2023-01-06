Austria: Guard killed in shootout near Vienna

A shootout at a military barracks near Vienna left one soldier dead and another injured, Austrian officials and national media reported on Friday.

Austrian Defense Ministry Spokesman Michael Bauer tweeted that the exchange of fire occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. local time Friday at the Flugfeld barracks in the town of Wiener Neustadt.

A spat between the 20-year-old soldier and his 54-year-old superior triggered the shooting. The soldier fired several shots in the watch location, with the superior officer then opening fire in response, killing the soldier.

Bauer said the superior officer was taken to the hospital. Austria's Kurier newspaper, citing the military, reported that the officer's injuries are not life threatening.

Austrian authorities are investigating the deadly incident.