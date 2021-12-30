Australia’s old parliament house set on fire

World+Biz

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 12:44 pm

Related News

Australia’s old parliament house set on fire

Protest violence on this scale is rare in Australia, though flare-ups have become more common during the pandemic

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 12:44 pm
The fire occurred as protests for indigenous rights ramped up in the capital city of Canberra. Photo : BBC
The fire occurred as protests for indigenous rights ramped up in the capital city of Canberra. Photo : BBC

Protesters during a demonstration for Aboriginal sovereignty set the former parliament builindg in the capital Canberra of Australia on fire.

As the fire engulfed the door of the Old Parliament House, no one was injured since it was put out shortly, reports BBC.

It follows a fortnight of protest activity at the site, police said.

Protest violence on this scale is rare in Australia, though flare-ups have become more common during the pandemic.

On Thursday, workers inside the heritage building were quickly evacuated once the fire broke out.

The current residents of the building, the Museum of Australian Democracy, had on 20 December shut its doors after indigenous protesters held a "peaceful sit-in". It has not yet addressed Thursday's protest.

Indigenous campaigners have been holding demonstrations in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy on the former parliament's front lawns.

The tent embassy was a protest occupation site that launched national discussion about indigenous land rights. It has been a permanent fixture on the lawns outside Old Parliament House since 1992 but is not always occupied.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Police said activity had escalated at the site in recent weeks.

Australia's parliament moved to a new building a short distance away on Capital Hill in 1988, but the Old Parliament House has remained as a museum and national heritage site.

Government leaders condemned the attack on Thursday, with several describing it as an "attack on democracy".

"Setting fire to a building is not a lawful protest, it is a crime and a serious one," tweeted the deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.

His predecessor, and current MP, Michael McCormack said: "Old Parliament House is on fire with protesters screaming "Let it burn! Let it burn!" How disgraceful. An outrageous attack on our democracy, our history, our sovereignty. This modern penchant for tearing down our past serves no purpose."

ACT Police said they had launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

australia / Parliament / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

44m | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

1h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

2h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

14h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

14h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

14h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec