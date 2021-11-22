Australian tycoon to help small publishers strike deals with Google, Facebook

World+Biz

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 11:08 am

Related News

Australian tycoon to help small publishers strike deals with Google, Facebook

Forrest's extra clout as well as the differing approaches to small publishers by Google and Facebook could build momentum for the Australian government to intervene and set fees

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 11:08 am
Google logo and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Google logo and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Australian small publishers will get a leg up in their fight to secure licensing deals with Google and Facebook after the country's richest person said his philanthropic organisation would seek a collective bargaining arrangement for them.

The Minderoo Foundation, owned by Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, plans to help 18 small publishers by applying to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on their behalf so they can negotiate together without breaching competition laws.

The move was welcomed by publishers including the Star Observer, Australia's oldest LGBTQ title, which like some other small publishers did not get a deal with Facebook despite having secured a deal with Google.

Forrest's extra clout as well as the differing approaches to small publishers by Google and Facebook could build momentum for the Australian government to intervene and set fees.

Australia broke new ground with a law that has since March required the two tech giants to negotiate with Australian outlets for content that drives traffic and advertising to their websites.

But while most major news providers have secured deals, many small publishers have been left out in the cold, criticising Facebook in particular for its reluctance to take their calls.

Other publications that have secured deals with Google but not Facebook include TV broadcaster SBS, the main source of foreign language news, and the Conversation, which publishes public affairs commentary by academics.

The ACCC Chair Rod Sims has also on several occasions expressed concern about whether Facebook is approaching the law in the right spirit.

The law allows for Australia's government to set fees if negotiations between tech giants and news providers fail, but at present rejected companies have been left with little recourse as they wait for the government to review the law next March as planned.

The 18 small publishers being helped include online publications that attract multicultural audiences and focus on issues at a local or regional level, Emma McDonald, director of Frontier Technology, a Minderoo Foundation initiative, said in a statement.

Google reiterated that "talks are continuing with publishers of all sizes." Facebook said it "has long supported smaller independent publishers."

The foundation's move comes after ACCC late last month allowed a body representing 261 radio stations to negotiate a content deal.

australia / google / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan