Australian scientists develop model to spot soft corals most at risk of bleaching

World+Biz

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 01:26 pm

Related News

Australian scientists develop model to spot soft corals most at risk of bleaching

Coral bleaching has struck many reefs around the world, including Australia's Great Barrier Reef, which was hit by four mass bleaching events in the past seven years

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 01:26 pm
A school of fish swim above a staghorn (Acropora cervicornis) coral colony as it grows on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A school of fish swim above a staghorn (Acropora cervicornis) coral colony as it grows on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Australian scientists have come up with a model that will help researchers quickly identify soft corals most vulnerable to bleaching from marine heatwaves, helping prioritise resources to preserve reefs.

Coral bleaching has struck many reefs around the world, including Australia's Great Barrier Reef, which was hit by four mass bleaching events in the past seven years.

Marine biologist Rosie Steinberg said her research found one type of soft coral was healthier during a heatwave and produced more algal cells than when temperatures were normal.

Hard corals are the primary reef-building corals, while soft corals, which resemble underwater plants or trees, lack a hard outer skeleton. Soft corals are often under-researched as they do not form reefs, though they are present in reef ecosystems.

"If you tried to just protect everything all at once, you'd run out of money in 10 seconds," Steinberg told Reuters from her lab at the University of New South Wales (UNSW). "So you need to know specifically, yes these are the species we need to protect, these are the species that are going to be fine no matter what we do."

Steinberg grinds up wet, frozen samples of soft coral to create a puree, which is put through a centrifuge that separates algal cells from coral protein.

Researchers can then look at the quantity of protein, algal cells and chlorophyll, which are all indicators of coral health.

Soft corals take more time to bleach than hard corals but it would be "catastrophic" when they become affected, said Steinberg, who co-developed the method along with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science, the Ruhr-University Bochum and Macquarie University.

Waters off Australia's northeast coast face more frequent and severe marine heatwaves, environmental group Climate Council said this year, after sea surface temperatures there rose to around 2-4 degrees Celsius above average. 

 

australia / Soft corals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

16m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

5h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh