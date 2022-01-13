Australian Open draw delayed as Djokovic visa decision awaited

13 January, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:34 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Australian Open tennis draw has been postponed until further notice, organisers said on Thursday, amid uncertainty about whether the government will cancel top seed Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa which could scuttle his bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Open.

The official draw was due to start at 3 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), but after a short delay, a tournament staffer told reporters outside the media conference room it would not go ahead.

Djokovic, a vaccine sceptic, fuelled widespread anger in Australia last week when he announced he was heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open with a medical exemption to requirements for visitors to be inoculated against Covid-19.

When Djokovic arrived, Australian Border Force officials decided his exemption was invalid and he was held alongside asylum-seekers at an immigration detention hotel for several days.

A court on Monday allowed him to stay on the grounds that officials had been "unreasonable" in the way they handled his interview in a seven-hour process in the middle of the night.

