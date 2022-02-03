Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

World+Biz

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

Reuters
03 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 11:18 am
Andrew Forrest, Australian billionaire and Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Metals Group, in London, Britain, October 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Andrew Forrest, Australian billionaire and Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Metals Group, in London, Britain, October 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians.

Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes.

The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

It also alleges Facebook was criminally reckless by not taking sufficient steps to stop criminals from using its social media platform to send scam advertisements to defraud Australian users.

The lawsuit comes after Forrest said he made several requests asking Facebook to prevent his image from being used to promote investment plans, including in an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in November 2019.

Top News

australia / billionaire / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

52m | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

52m | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

2h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

15h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

15h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

15h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb