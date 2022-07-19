Australian animals at risk as environment deteriorates: Report

World+Biz

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

Australian animals at risk as environment deteriorates: Report

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:15 am
FILE PHOTO: A mother koala named Kali and her joey are seen in their natural habitat in an area affected by bushfires, in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, near Jenolan, Australia, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A mother koala named Kali and her joey are seen in their natural habitat in an area affected by bushfires, in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, near Jenolan, Australia, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the worst rates of species decline among the world's richest countries, a five-yearly environmental report card released by the government on Tuesday said.

Some animals such as the blue-tailed skink are now only known to exist in captivity, while the central rock-rat and Christmas Island flying fox are among mammals considered most at risk of extinction in the next 20 years, largely due to introduced predator species.

The sandalwood tree is also in decline.

The report, which comes after drought, bushfires and floods ravaged Australia over the past five years, said increasing temperatures, changing fire and rainfall trends, rising sea levels and ocean acidification were all having significant impacts that would persist.

"The State of the Environment Report is a shocking document - it tells a story of crisis and decline in Australia's environment," Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said in a statement, adding that the new Labor government would make the environment a priority.

"I won't be putting my head in the sand," she said.

The number of species added to the list of threatened species or in a higher category of threat grew 8% from the previous report in 2016 and would rise sharply as a result of the bushfires that hit in 2019-2020.

The "Black Summer" bushfires killed or displaced an estimated 1 billion to 3 billion animals and razed 9% of koala habitat.

Spending of around A$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion) a year is required to revive threatened species, the report said, adding that the previous government's targeted spending for threatened species was A$49.6 million.

Australia's average land temperatures have increased by 1.4 degrees Centigrade since the early 20th century.

"Sea levels continue to rise faster than the global average and threaten coastal communities," the report said.

Many of the country's most prized ecosystems, such as the Great Barrier Reef which has been hit by mass coral bleaching, are threatened by climate change and environmental extremes, the report said.

While coral reef health is declining due to marine heatwaves, the report also highlighted the threat of ocean acidification, caused by absorption of carbon dioxide from the air, which it said was nearing a tipping point that would cause the decline of coral juveniles that are key to reef recovery.

Scientists and environmental groups said the report was a wake-up call for the new Labor government to step up carbon emissions reductions to curb climate change, overhaul laws to protect habitat and invest more money to protect species.

"There is no more time to waste," said Jim Radford, a research fellow at La Trobe University.

australia / Environment Conservation / environment / Biodiversity / Australian Bushfire / Australian biodiversity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

21h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

22h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

44m | Videos
Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

49m | Videos
TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

11h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership