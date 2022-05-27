Australia warns against Pacific security pact as China says interference will fail

World+Biz

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Australia warns against Pacific security pact as China says interference will fail

Australia respects that Pacific nations make their own decisions on whom to partner with, but is concerned about the consequences of the Solomon Islands' security pact

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 11:02 am
Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, visits Honiara, Solomon Islands, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Geoff Saemanea
Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, visits Honiara, Solomon Islands, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Geoff Saemanea

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong warned on a visit to Fiji on Friday that there were regional consequences to the Solomon Islands' security pact with China, after her Chinese counterpart said interference in the deal would fail.

The two countries' top diplomats are on competing visits to the Pacific islands.

Wong told reporters on Friday she had travelled to Fiji days after being sworn in to show the priority being given to the Pacific by the new Australian government.

Australia respects that Pacific nations make their own decisions on whom to partner with, but is concerned about the consequences of the Solomon Islands' security pact, she said.

"There are consequences, we think that it's important that the security of the region be determined by the region," she said.

"The world has changed, there is a lot more strategic competition, there's a lot more disruption of international norms - the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a demonstration of that. We hope to find our way through that with you," she added.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi told a news briefing in Honiara a day earlier that "smears and attacks" on the security pact "will be a dead end and any interference and sabotage will be doomed to failure".

Wang said the security pact "aims to assist Solomon Islands in improving its policing and law enforcement capabilities and support Solomon Islands to better safeguard its social security while also protecting the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Solomon Islands", according to details released by China's foreign ministry.

China did not intend to establish a military base there, he said.

"China supports Pacific Island Countries in strengthening security cooperation and working together to address regional security challenges," he said.

At a meeting in Fiji next week, Wang will seek a sweeping deal with 10 island nations on security and trade that has further unnerved the United States and its Pacific allies. 

Chinese president Xi Jinping proposed a Global Security Initiative in a speech at the Boao Asia Forum in April, which Beijing has since sought support for in meetings with its diplomatic allies.

European Union special envoy for the Indo-Pacific, Gabrielle Visenten, told ABC radio on Friday that China's seeking a region-wide deal with a security element is a clear sign of Beijing seeking to "tighten the knots" with Pacific nations, and the European Union would also step up its engagement in the Pacific.

Wang arrived in the small island nation of Kiribati on Friday, where he will stay for four hours, as part of an unprecedented eight nation tour of the region.

Wong was welcomed in a traditional ceremony on Friday morning by her Fijian counterpart, and will later meet Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to discuss climate change policy and an expansion of Australia's visa program to allow Pacific workers to bring their families to Australia.

Top News

australia / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

1h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

1h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

2h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

2h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

4h | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

15h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide