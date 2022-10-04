Australia to set aside at least 30% of its land mass to protect endangered species

World+Biz

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:53 pm

Related News

Australia to set aside at least 30% of its land mass to protect endangered species

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:53 pm
A wallaby sits among burnt trees at Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo
A wallaby sits among burnt trees at Kosciuszko National Park in Providence Portal, New South Wales, Australia January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo

Australia will set aside at least 30% of its land mass for conservation in a bid to protect plants and animals in the island continent famed for species found nowhere else in the world, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Tuesday.

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the worst rates of species decline among the world's richest countries, a five-yearly environmental report card released in July by the government showed.

That report showed the number of species added to the list of threatened species or in a higher category of risk grew on average by 8% from the previous report in 2016.

"The need for action to protect our plants, animals and ecosystems from extinction has never been greater," Plibersek said in a statement.

By prioritising 110 species and 20 places, Plibersek said the areas managed for conservation will be increased by 50 million hectares. The 10-year plan will be reviewed in 2027.

The recently elected federal Labor government has pledged A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help protect Australia's threatened native plants and animals.

Australia, the sixth largest country by land area in the world, is home to unique animals like koalas and platypus although their numbers have been dwindling due to extreme weather events and human encroachment into their habitats.

Koalas along much of the east coast were listed as endangered in February after nature experts estimated Australia has lost about 30% of its koalas over the past four years.

Australia has been battered recently by frequent extreme weather events including the devastating bushfires in 2019 and 2020 in the east that killed 33 people, billions of animals and burned an area nearly half the size of Germany.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Australia welcomed the government's conservation efforts but urged authorities to go further and invest in time-bound recovery plans for every threatened species.

"Australia has more than 1,900 listed threatened species. This plan picks 110 winners. It's unclear how it will help our other 'non priority' threatened species," said Rachel Lowry, WWF-Australia's chief conservation officer.

($1 = 1.5352 Australian dollars)

endangered species / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

6h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

10h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

10h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

1h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

1h | Videos
Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch