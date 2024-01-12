Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen

Reuters
12 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:29 am

Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen

Reuters
12 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:29 am
An RAF Voyager aircraft takes off to join the U.S.-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024. UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS/file photo
An RAF Voyager aircraft takes off to join the U.S.-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024. UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS/file photo

Australia provided personnel support to the U.S. and UK in their strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.

"Australia's support of these actions came in the form of personnel in the operational headquarters," Marles told a news conference.

"Australia will continue to support any actions which assert the global rules-based order."

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

