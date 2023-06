Australia to provide $74 million assistance package to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a joint news briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during a parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine July 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The Australian Government will provide a new A$110 million ($73.54 million) package to Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

The package includes 70 military vehicles, including 28 armoured vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 medium trucks and 14 trailers.

"Australia is unwavering in our resolve to condemn and oppose Russia's actions and to help Ukraine achieve victory," Albanese said.

