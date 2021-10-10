Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsible for defamatory postings

World+Biz

Reuters
10 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:02 pm

Related News

Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsible for defamatory postings

Reuters
10 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Australian government is considering a range of measures that would make social media companies more responsible for defamatory material published on their platforms, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said on Sunday.

"We expect a stronger position from the platforms," Fletcher said in an interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "For a long time, they've been getting away with not taking any responsibility in relation to content published on their sites."

Intensifying a debate over the country's libel and defamation laws, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday called social media "a coward's palace, saying platforms should be treated as publishers when defamatory comments by unidentified people are posted.

Fletcher said the government was looking at that option and the extent of the responsibility in general of platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook when defamatory material was published on their sites.

Asked whether the government would consider laws that would fine social media platforms for posting defamatory material, Fletcher said the government was looking at a "a whole range" of measures.

"We will look at that. We'll go through a careful, methodical process," he said. "In a whole range of ways, we are cracking down on this idea that what is posted online can be posted with impunity."

The country's highest court ruled last month that publishers can be held liable for public comments on online forums, a judgement that has pitted Facebook and news organisations against each other.

It also spread alarm among all sectors that engage with the public via social media and, in turn, has lent new urgency to an ongoing review of Australia's defamation laws.

Top News

australia / Social Media / restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

21h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users