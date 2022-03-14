Australia joins allies in sanctioning Russian oligarchs

World+Biz

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

Australia joins allies in sanctioning Russian oligarchs

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 02:55 pm
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller attends a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia 24 May, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller attends a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia 24 May, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Australia said on Monday it was imposing new sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs and business people, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia supported moves by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and New Zealand to take action against key Russians.

"Many of these oligarchs have facilitated, or directly benefited, from the Kremlin's illegal and indefensible actions in Ukraine since 2014. In some cases the sanctions also include immediate family members," Payne said.

Australia had earlier imposed sanctions on Russian politicians, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, members of the Russian parliament and oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

Global Economy

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Economy / Russian oligarchs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

1h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

4h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

4h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

18h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

18h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

19h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings