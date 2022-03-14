Australia joins allies in sanctioning Russian oligarchs

Australia said on Monday it was imposing new sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs and business people, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia supported moves by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and New Zealand to take action against key Russians.

"Many of these oligarchs have facilitated, or directly benefited, from the Kremlin's illegal and indefensible actions in Ukraine since 2014. In some cases the sanctions also include immediate family members," Payne said.

Australia had earlier imposed sanctions on Russian politicians, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, members of the Russian parliament and oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.