Australia to establish $280 mln reparations fund for 'Stolen Generation'

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 11:00 am

Australia to establish $280 mln reparations fund for 'Stolen Generation'

More than 100,000 Aboriginal children were removed from their families and communities

Members of the Australian Aboriginal community of Ramingining can be seen near their homes in East Arnhem Land, located east of the Northern Territory city of Darwin, Australia November 24, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Australian Aboriginal community of Ramingining can be seen near their homes in East Arnhem Land, located east of the Northern Territory city of Darwin, Australia November 24, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Australia on Thursday (August 5) will create a A$380 million ($280 million) reparations fund for members of its Indigenous population who were forcibly removed from families months after 800 survivors filed a class action lawsuit.

Under the compensation scheme, eligible survivors will receive a one-off A$75,000 payment for the harm caused by their forced removal, plus a further A$7000 to support their healing. The programme is part of a new A$1 billion boost to measures to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, the report said.

More than 100,000 Aboriginal children were removed from their families and communities, and in 2008 then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd led a landmark parliamentary apology to members of the so-called Stolen Generation.

In April, 800 survivors in the Northern Territory launched a class action against the federal government in the New South Wales Supreme Court seeking compensation, covering a period ranging from 1910 to the 1970s.

