Australia to beef up military support for Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 10:03 am

Related News

Australia to beef up military support for Ukraine

The move comes days after the government in Canberra said it would only provide “non-lethal” military equipment

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 10:03 am
Australia&#039;s Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks as National Statements are delivered as a part of the World Leaders&#039; Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Ian Forsyth/Pool via REUTERS
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks as National Statements are delivered as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Ian Forsyth/Pool via REUTERS

Australia said it will fund the supply of weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russian forces.

The move comes days after the government in Canberra said it would only provide "non-lethal" military equipment, reports the BBC.

Australian  Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined Ukrainian-Australians at a church service in Sydney on Sunday morning before announcing the decision.

"The Australian government will continue to stand up for what is right when it comes to Ukraine," he said.

"We'll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our Nato partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom."

PM Morrison added that the rapid processing of visa applicants from Ukraine would be a "top priority" for him going forward.

Australia's contribution adds to the significant amounts of weaponry and ammunition already being supplied to Ukraine by the US, UK and other Nato allies. Germany, in a significant move, yesterday overturned a long-held stance not to supply lethal aid.

Ukraine crisis / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

19h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

21h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

22h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

11h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

14h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

14h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused