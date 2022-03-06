Attack will end when Moscow's demands are met, says Putin

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:42 pm

Attack will end when Moscow's demands are met, says Putin

The Russian leader reiterated that the assault is going according to plan and on schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that Russia will only halt its military operation if Ukraine stops fighting and Moscow's demands are met, the Kremlin says.

Russia insists its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea is a special military operation, which Putin claims, without any evidence, is needed to "denazify" the country, reports BBC.

The Russian leader reiterated that the assault is going according to plan and on schedule.

He has made similar comments in recent days, amid verdicts from Western defence analysts that the Russian military campaign was going less well than expected.

According to the Kremlin statement, Putin says he hopes Ukrainian negotiators will take a more constructive approach.

Erdogan's office said the Turkish leader had appealed for an urgent general ceasefire.

