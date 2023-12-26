AstraZeneca to buy cancer drug developer for up to $1.2 billion

World+Biz

Bloomberg
26 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 04:54 pm

Related News

AstraZeneca to buy cancer drug developer for up to $1.2 billion

Under the agreement, Astra will acquire Shanghai-based Gracell for $2 a share,

Bloomberg
26 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 04:54 pm
Vials labelled &quot;Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS

AstraZeneca Plc agreed to acquire Chinese cell therapy developer Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. for as much as $1.2 billion as the British drug giant bolsters its bets on medical innovation in the world's second-biggest economy.

Under the agreement, Astra will acquire Shanghai-based Gracell for $2 a share, amounting to an upfront cash payment of $1 billion. An additional share-purchase contingent on reaching certain regulatory milestones would eventually push the deal value to $1.2 billion, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

The acquisition will enrich Astra's pipeline with a so-called CAR-T therapy that modifies a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. One candidate that Gracell has been working on, dubbed GC012F, could be a potential treatment for blood cancers such as multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases like lupus, according to the statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deal came after Astra struck a deal in November with Chinese biotech Eccogene Inc. to co-develop a weight loss pill, one of the hottest classes of medicine, as it seeks to contend with Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co., two companies that have led the industry's gold rush for obesity drugs.

While China is Astra's second-largest market after the US, Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has previously said the firm is keen to tap into the country's medical innovation that's prompted many pharmaceutical giants from developed nations to work with local drugmakers to co-develop promising drug candidates with blockbuster potential. 

If Gracell is able to meet the required regulatory milestones, Astra's offer price of equivalent to $11.50 per American depositary share represents an 86% premium to Gracell's closing price on Dec. 22. Shares in Gracell are up almost 170% this year.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh / China

Covid -19 / AstraZeneca

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

2h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

3h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

20m | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

2h | Videos
Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

6h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

20h | Videos