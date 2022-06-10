At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

World+Biz

Reuters
10 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

Reuters
10 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 10:17 pm
Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan April 26, 2022. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan April 26, 2022. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme.

Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting.

Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarised over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan's sovereignty to China's military activity in the Pacific and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After the meeting, Chinese and US officials highlighted the cordiality of proceedings in a sign it could help open the door to more communication between the two militaries.

However, there was no evidence of any breakthrough on settling long-running security disputes.

Japan's Kishida, who took office last year, said at the meeting's keynote address that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shaken the "foundations of the international order", leaving the world at a crossroads.

He said Japan would enter a new era of "realism diplomacy", another step by Tokyo to distance itself from its post-World War Two pacifism and step out of the shadow of the United States, its main ally, to take a bigger role in regional security where it faces China, North Korea and Russia.

"We will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia, and the world," Kishida said.

"Taking that perspective, in order to maintain and strengthen the peaceful order in this region, I will advance the 'Kishida Vision for Peace' and boost Japan's diplomatic and security role in the region."

Although the meeting is focused on Asian security issues, Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains central to discussions.

The conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble, entered its 100th day last week.

At the US-China meeting, Austin "strongly discouraged" China from providing material support to Russia for the war. In response, China's defence spokesman said Beijing did not provide Russia with military assistance.

This year, Washington warned that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

But since then, US officials have said while they remain wary about China's longstanding support for Russia in general, the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now.

China has not condemned Russia's attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.

The bulk of Wei and Austin's meeting was dedicated to discussing the future of Taiwan, one of the most acute sources of diplomatic tension between the world's two biggest economic powers.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, a source of constant friction between Washington and Beijing.

China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military activity near the island over the past two years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington.

kishinda / Prime Minister Fumio Kishida / Japan / Asian security summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The colours ooze out of the shop as they set up shop after dark. Bright lights and festively lit, hot pink LED light strips decorating the shop will enrapture you in a fiesta of brilliant colours and tantalising food smells. Photo: Noor-A -Alam

WaffleUp: Square is the new heart

12h | Food
Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Not enough to manage inflation, little for social safety

14h | Budget
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

1h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

1h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

4h | Videos
Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions