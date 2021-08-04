ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar

04 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
He will be tasked with reducing violence and opening dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents in the crisis-torn country

Brunei&#039;s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have appointed Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as special envoy to Myanmar,four diplomatic sources told Reuters.

Myanmar's military, which toppled the country's democratically elected government six months ago, favoured Thailand's former deputy foreign minister, Virasakdi Futrakul, to take the post, which held up Erywan's confirmation.

The envoy's appointment was debated for months amid divisions within ASEAN.

He will be tasked with reducing violence and opening dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents in the crisis-torn country.

The United Nations and many countries, including the United States and China, have urged the Southeast Asian bloc, whose 10 members include Myanmar, to spearhead diplomatic efforts to restore stability in Myanmar.

