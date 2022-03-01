Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers: Official

AP/UNB
01 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 12:32 pm

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows part of military convoy and burning homes northwest of Invankiv, Ukraine Monday, 28 February, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows part of military convoy and burning homes northwest of Invankiv, Ukraine Monday, 28 February, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed by AP.

Ukraine's ambassador to the US told senators her country needs more military weapons as it fights the Russian invasion.

Senators emerged from a Monday evening meeting with Ambassador Oksana Markarova at the Capitol as Congress is preparing supplemental funding to help Ukraine during the crisis. The White House is seeking at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

"They need more arms," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chairman of the intelligence committee.

"It's David versus Goliath," said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. "I think that any human being reading the reports coming out of there realizes that this is dire."

Senators in the US are working to provide ammunition such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine -- what Risch called an "all of the above" effort.

