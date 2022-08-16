Apple sets Sept 5 deadline for employees to return to office

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:42 am

Related News

Apple sets Sept 5 deadline for employees to return to office

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:42 am
Aerial view of Apple&#039;s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Aerial view of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Apple Inc has set a September 5 deadline for corporate employees to return to office at least three days a week, a Bloomberg News report said on Monday.

The company, which told its employees of the new plan on Monday, will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular third day that will be determined by individual teams, the report said.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Apple joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as Covid cases ease.

Earlier in June, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.
 

Top News

Apple / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

2h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

20h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

3h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

15h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?