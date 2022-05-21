Apple looks to boost production outside China- WSJ

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 09:13 pm

Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Apple Inc has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added.

Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as Covid-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China. 

The report said that Apple is citing China's strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision.

Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn't be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.

