Anti-war protesters gathered near Kremlin

Anti-war protests taking place in Russia as Joe Biden takes questions from journalists at the White House.

At least 735 people have been arrested at these protests across Russia today, including more than 330 in Moscow, according to OVD-Info, which tracks arrests at opposition rallies, reports BBC.

Footage from Moscow shows large crowds close to the Kremlin.

Pushkin Square, maybe less than 1000 meters from Red Square and the Kremlin, is the cite of a significant protest. These people know the risks of challenging the regime. They're on the street in-spite of major personal costs. pic.twitter.com/bYEfbO91xG— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 24, 2022

Some 2,000 people gathered near Pushkin Square in Moscow and up to 1,000 people in the city of St Petersburg, AFP news agency reports.