Anti-war protesters gathered near Kremlin
Anti-war protests taking place in Russia as Joe Biden takes questions from journalists at the White House.
At least 735 people have been arrested at these protests across Russia today, including more than 330 in Moscow, according to OVD-Info, which tracks arrests at opposition rallies, reports BBC.
Footage from Moscow shows large crowds close to the Kremlin.
Some 2,000 people gathered near Pushkin Square in Moscow and up to 1,000 people in the city of St Petersburg, AFP news agency reports.