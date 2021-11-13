Another 90 lawsuits filed for 200 victims of Houston concert stampede

An empty stage is seen at the 2021 Astroworld Festival days after a stampede killed at least eight people in Houston, Texas, US November 7, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Attorneys representing more than 200 people claiming they were injured in last week's Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston said on Friday that they are filing another 90 lawsuits against the promoters of the event in which at least nine people died.

The announcement marked the latest legal action to follow last Friday's concert by Grammy Award-nominated rapper Travis Scott before a crowd of 50,000 at NRG Stadium that got out of control when fans surged toward the stage.

"We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld Festival," civil rights Attorney Ben Crump announced at a news conference in Houston.

At least 50 other suits have been brought against producer Live Nation Entertainment Inc and Scott over the deaths and injuries related to the Astroworld Festival that was intended to signal the resurgence of Scott's hometown.

Live Nation and Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.