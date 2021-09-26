Amtrak train derails in Montana, killing three and injuring dozens

USA

Reuters
26 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Amtrak train derails in Montana, killing three and injuring dozens

The 10-car train with two locomotives had departed from Chicago

Reuters
26 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:49 pm
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana, an official at the local sheriff's office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said late on Saturday it will investigate the incident.

Factbox: Deadly US passenger train crashes in recent years

The Seattle-bound Empire Builder train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew aboard when eight cars derailed near the town of Joplin at about 4 pm MDT (2200 GMT), Amtrak said in a statement.

People trapped aboard soon after the derailment have all been taken off the train, said the official at the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

There were multiple injuries but no final count, the official added. A social media user posted photos of train cars on their side after the incident and other damaged train cars.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

The 10-car train with two locomotives had departed from Chicago.

Amtrak said Empire Builder trains originating on Saturday are canceled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana, while on Sunday the westbound Empire Builder train will terminate in Minneapolis and an eastbound Empire Builder train will originate in Minneapolis.

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified

Top News / World+Biz

Amtrak train / Train accident / USA

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives