Amnesty calls for accountability over Kabul drone deaths

Amnesty international has called for a "credible and transparent investigation" into a drone strike near Kabul airport on Sunday, which reportedly killed 10 members of the same family, including six children.

The US initially reported that there had been no civilian casualties in the strike against a vehicle it said was carrying at least one person associated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, reports the BBC.

It has since said it is investigating reports of civilian deaths.

Paul O'Brien, Amnesty International USA's executive director, said in a statement that the US "has a responsibility to the families of those killed to name the dead, acknowledge its actions, investigate and provide reparations".

"For two decades the United States has carried out strikes with no accountability to the public for how many civilians were killed by US actions in Afghanistan and other countries."

American commanders said there were "significant secondary explosions" after the drone strike - implying there were explosives at the scene - which may have harmed people nearby.

But a relative of the victims told the BBC the strike was "based on wrong information".