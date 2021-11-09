'America is back' in climate fight: Pelosi

She said the US delegation she was leading had come to the conference to listen and learn from others

FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, US, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, US, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just appeared at an event on improving gender equality in climate action.

The Democrat described the climate crisis as an "existential threat of our time" and discussed how women and indigenous communities faced particular hardship on climate front lines, reports the BBS.

She said the US delegation she was leading had come to the conference to listen and learn from others.

But she also used the opportunity to champion legislation being passed under the current administration.

Pelosi said advancing President Biden's infrastructure bill would help the US economy become "cleaner and greener".

At the close of her speech, Pelosi also thanked young climate activists for protesting alongside the conference, pointing to the mantra: "We don't agonise - we organise"

"America is back - together for the planet, for the women, for our children," she said.

