Amal Clooney urges businesses, govts to work together on human rights issues

World+Biz

Reuters
11 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 03:35 pm

Related News

Amal Clooney urges businesses, govts to work together on human rights issues

Her comments came as political and business leaders from across the APEC region stressed on the importance of keeping human rights front and centre of decision making, at a time when socio-economic disparity has been widened by the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
11 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, Britain July 10, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, Britain July 10, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Liberal governments and companies should work hand-in-hand to uphold human rights, renowned lawyer Amal Clooney said at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday, calling businesses "absolutely essential" to advancing rights.

Speaking at the virtual forum in a Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting hosted by New Zealand, Clooney called for a multi-stakeholder response to preserve human rights and highlighted the increasingly intertwined role countries and businesses play in safeguarding them.

"Businesses are not only incidental, but often absolutely essential to advance human rights in our interconnected world," Clooney added.

Her comments came as political and business leaders from across the APEC region stressed on the importance of keeping human rights front and centre of decision making, at a time when socio-economic disparity has been widened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I believe we can make progress on human rights in the world if liberal democracies use the tools they have to pressure illiberal autocracies and if companies do what they can to move the needle in the right direction," Clooney said.

"If you can't rely on liberal governments to solve global issues, you have to try and inspire the private sector to step in. It's sometimes the only option given that so many of the global challenges that we face call for a multi-stakeholder response."

She cited the case of Nobel Peace Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa, who has faced legal challenges in her native Philippines due to investigative reporting of President Rodrigo Duterte's government, and who Clooney said had been attacked on social media to dent her reputation.

"Maria's case is emblematic of how human rights abuses by governments can involve companies and how online and offline assaults can intersect... Just as human rights abuses may be the result of public and private actions, so to are the possible responses to such abuse," she said.

Top News

Amal Clooney / businessman / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

17h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

17h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

17h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills