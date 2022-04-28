Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice at UN

World+Biz

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:36 am

Related News

Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice at UN

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:36 am
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., April 27, 2022. REUTERS/David &#039;Dee&#039; Delgado
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., April 27, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged countries at the United Nations on Wednesday to focus on international justice for war crimes in Ukraine so evidence does not sit in storage - as it has done for victims of Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

"Ukraine is, today, a slaughterhouse. Right in the heart of Europe," Clooney told an informal UN Security Council meeting on accountability in Ukraine, organized by France and Albania.

Clooney recalled a 2017 Security Council vote to approve a measure she helped lobby for - the creation of a UN team to collect, preserve and store evidence of possible international crimes committed by Islamic State in Iraq. It was the same year her son and daughter with US actor George Clooney were born.

"My children are now almost 5, and so far most of the evidence collected by the UN is in storage – because there is no international court to put ISIS on trial," she said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), which handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression, has no jurisdiction because Iraq and Syria are not members.

Clooney is part of an international legal task force advising Ukraine on securing accountability for Ukrainian victims in national jurisdictions and working with the Hague-based ICC.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into Ukraine a week after Russia's February 24 invasion.

"This is a time when we need to mobilize the law and send it into battle. Not on the side of Ukraine against the Russian Federation, or on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, but on the side of humanity," Khan told the UN meeting.

Russian diplomat Sergey Leonidchenko described the ICC as a "political instrument." He accused the United States and Britain of hypocrisy for supporting the ICC inquiry in Ukraine after doing "everything imaginable to shield their own military."

Moscow describes its February 24 invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" and denies targeting civilians.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova's office has told Reuters it is preparing war crimes charges against at least seven Russian military personnel.

Amal Clooney / UN / Ukraine crisis / War crimes / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

6m | Panorama
Prapty Rahman holding in her hands “Kitty” the robot.

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

21m | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

1h | Interviews
Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

17h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

17h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

17h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access