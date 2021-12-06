Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, appoints new CFO

World+Biz

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:34 am

Related News

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, appoints new CFO

Alibaba will house its domestic commerce businesses in the China digital commerce unit which be led by Trudy Dai, a founding member of Alibaba

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:34 am
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it was reorganising its international and domestic e-commerce businesses and would appoint a new chief financial officer.

The changes come as Alibaba faces headwinds on multiple fronts, including increased competition, a slowing economy and a regulatory crackdown.

Alibaba said it would form two new units to house its main e-commerce businesses - international digital commerce and China digital commerce, in a bid to become more agile and accelerate growth.

The international digital commerce unit will house Alibaba's overseas consumer-facing and wholesale businesses, and include AliExpress, Alibaba.com and Lazada. The unit will be headed by Jiang Fan, whose had been president of the Taobao and Tmall marketplaces.

Alibaba will house its domestic commerce businesses in the China digital commerce unit which be led by Trudy Dai, a founding member of Alibaba, it said.

The company's deputy chief financial officer, Toby Xu, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company's chief financial officer from April, it said, describing his appointment as part of the company's leadership succession plan.

Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed deputy CFO in July 2019.

Wu, who helped lead three Alibaba-related company public listings as CFO, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba's board.

The e-commerce giant's Hong Kong-listed shares slid 8% in early morning trade, tracking Friday declines made in the United States. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms tumbled on concerns about stricter regulatory scrutiny at home in the wake of plans by Didi Global Inc to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Last month the company slashed its forecast for annual revenue growth to its slowest pace since its 2014 stock market debut and saw sales at its banner event, online shopping festival Singles Day, grow at their slowest rate ever.

Top News

Alibaba / CFO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

25m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

10m | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

1h | Panorama
The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

15h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

15h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

15h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21