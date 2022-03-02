Airbus stops servicing of its airplanes in Russia

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Airbus--European multinational aerospace corporation-- suspends technical support for its airplanes in Russia in view of new anti-Russian sanctions, the company's press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"In accordance with introduced international sanctions, Airbus suspended provision of services in support of Russian airlines and deliveries of spare parts to the country," the press service said.

Airbus "will abide by all export control rules and applicable laws" in respect of ECAR, the engineering center of Airbus in Russia, the company added.