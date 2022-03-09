Air alert declared in Kyiv as fighting continues

AP/UNB
09 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
09 March, 2022, 01:00 pm

Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry&#039;s unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.

"Kyiv region – air alert. The threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters," regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Nearly two weeks into the invasion, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine's coastline. The city of Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of 430,000

For days, as Moscow's forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting.

Across the country, thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

49m | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

1h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

3h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

3h | Explorer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

18h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

19h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

19h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

19h | Videos

