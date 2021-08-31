Taliban share video of flying US chopper with body dangling

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:08 pm

Taliban share video of flying US chopper with body dangling

"Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city," said a tweet by Talib Times

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:08 pm
Taliban Takeover: Body dangles from US military chopper, reportedly flying over Kandahar in Afghanistan.
Taliban Takeover: Body dangles from US military chopper, reportedly flying over Kandahar in Afghanistan.

A body dangled from a US military chopper, reportedly flying over Kandahar in Afghanistan, in a chilling video shared on Tuesday by several journalists and what the Taliban claims is their official handle.

The tweets surfaced online hours after the US wrapped up a messy exit from Afghanistan around midnight, with the last of its troops flying out in military aircraft, reports the NDTV.

The "Talib Times", described in the Twitter bio as "the English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan" claimed that the chopper was "patrolling the city", without once mentioning the body clearly hanging on a rope from the US Black Hawk.

"Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city," said the tweet.

The Taliban, known for brutality, torture, killings and oppressive curbs on women, has been claiming that it is nothing like it was 20 years ago. But its critics and others remain skeptical, with videos of beatings and bullying emerging from Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul.

The US said its military disabled scores of aircraft and armored vehicles as well as a high-tech rocket defense system at the Kabul airport before it left a minute before midnight on Monday.

Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie was quoted by AFP as saying that 73 aircraft were "demilitarized," or rendered useless, by US troops before they wrapped up the two-week evacuation.

"Those aircraft will never fly again... They'll never be able to be operated by anyone," he said.

