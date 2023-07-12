After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
12 July, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:51 am

Related News

After NATO frustration, West offers Ukraine security commitments

BSS/AFP
12 July, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:51 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Western powers will propose long-term security commitments for Ukraine on Wednesday (12 July) after NATO dashed President Volodymyr Zelensky's hopes of a clear timeline for joining the alliance.

Zelensky will hold symbolic talks with NATO's 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a day after blasting them for not moving faster to bring Ukraine into the fold.

In a bid to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations is expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia and deter any new aggression in the coming years.

"As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive ... we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

"We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again."

The announcement will provide a framework under which individual nations will later agree on bilateral deals with Kyiv detailing the weapons they will give.

US President Joe Biden has previously mooted a model for Ukraine similar to one under which Washington has committed to giving Israel $3.8 billion in military aid per year over a decade.

- 'Absurd' -

Western backers have already sent weapons worth tens of billions to Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia's invasion.

Germany on Tuesday said it would provide more tanks, Patriot missile defences and armour vehicles worth another 700 million euros ($772 million).

France said it was sending long-range missiles and a coalition of 11 nations announced they will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets from next month.

But the pledges, while desperately needed by Ukraine's troops, fall short of Zelensky's aspirations of putting Kyiv under NATO's collective defence umbrella.

NATO leaders vowed after the first day of their summit that "Ukraine's future is in NATO" and shortened the eventual process Kyiv would have to go through to enter the alliance.

"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met," a statement said.

But that didn't go much beyond a 2008 vow on future membership and reflects the concerns of the dominant power the United States about being dragged into a potentially nuclear conflict with Russia.

Zelensky had earlier fired a broadside saying that failure to issue Ukraine a timeframe for joining was "absurd". "Uncertainty is weakness," he thundered.

As part of their attempt to convince Zelensky that Kyiv is moving closer to the alliance, NATO organised an inaugural meeting of a Ukraine-NATO council with him in Vilnius.

That gives him more of a seat around the table to set the agenda in talks with the alliance but is still far from being in the club.

On the sidelines of the sit-down, Zelensky will hold meetings with key allies, including Biden, to press for more support.

Biden will later also give a keynote speech at Vilnius University laying out Washington's commitment to defending every inch of NATO territory.

Top News

Ukraine NATO membership / Zelenskiy / Security assistance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

4h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

4h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

13m | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

20h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency