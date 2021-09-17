African leaders call for CAR ceasefire

World+Biz

BBC
17 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

African leaders call for CAR ceasefire

BBC
17 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 07:34 pm
The UN has warned that people living in CAR are facing food shortages. Photo: AFP
The UN has warned that people living in CAR are facing food shortages. Photo: AFP

African leaders have called for a ceasefire to be declared in the Central African Republic (CAR), amid a security crisis.

At a Great Lakes regional summit in Angola on Thursday, politicians also agreed on a roadmap for peace – although the details have not been revealed.

Regional leaders said they would meet armed groups in CAR who were opposed to the 2020 re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, according to French radio station RFI.

Last July world leaders declared that CAR was in a state of acute humanitarian crisis, with the UN warning a year later that one out of every eight people faced alarming food shortages.

The country has been in turmoil since 2013 when mainly Muslim rebels from the Séléka umbrella group seized power in the majority Christian country.

Africa

Central African Republic (CAR) / Great Lakes regional summit / Angola

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

2d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents