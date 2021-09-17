African leaders call for CAR ceasefire

The UN has warned that people living in CAR are facing food shortages. Photo: AFP

African leaders have called for a ceasefire to be declared in the Central African Republic (CAR), amid a security crisis.

At a Great Lakes regional summit in Angola on Thursday, politicians also agreed on a roadmap for peace – although the details have not been revealed.

Regional leaders said they would meet armed groups in CAR who were opposed to the 2020 re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, according to French radio station RFI.

Last July world leaders declared that CAR was in a state of acute humanitarian crisis, with the UN warning a year later that one out of every eight people faced alarming food shortages.

The country has been in turmoil since 2013 when mainly Muslim rebels from the Séléka umbrella group seized power in the majority Christian country.