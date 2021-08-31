Afghanistan has ‘turned new page’ after US withdrawal: China

A member of Taliban forces stands guard as Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. REUTER/Stringer

China says the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year conflict signalled the country has "turned a new page", after Beijing criticised Washington's chaotic exit.

"Afghanistan has been able to free itself of foreign military occupation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing, reports the Al Jazeera.

"The Afghan people have ushered in a new beginning for national peace and reconstruction, and Afghanistan has turned a new page."