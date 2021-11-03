ADB, multilateral banks commit to mainstreaming nature

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 03:23 pm

They made the pledge at COP26 in Glasgow

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other leading multilateral development banks (MDBs) today affirmed their commitment to mainstream nature into their policies, analysis, assessments, advice, investments, and operations. 

Their statement, which was launched at COP26 in Glasgow, recognises the critical role nature's ecosystems and biodiversity play in supporting the planet and people's health, well-being, and livelihood. 

The MDBs pledged to work together to support a sustainable, inclusive, green, and resilient post-Covid-19 recovery that upholds each bank's respective environmental, climate, economic, gender, social, and institutional sustainability standards, supporting green growth and jobs.

"The Asian Development Bank recognises that protecting nature is essential to addressing climate change and building prosperity for all," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

It is estimated that at least 28% of the $11.2 trillion in development finance institution investments in 2019 are highly exposed to the risks of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation. 

The MDBs agreed to better work to understand this risk and tackle the drivers of nature loss and climate change by fostering and making "nature-positive" investments.

The statement was also endorsed by the African Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Caribbean Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and World Bank Group. 

They have agreed to work together to consider a common approach to defining nature-positive finance, building on the MDB climate finance tracking methodology.  

In his remarks at the MDBs' roundtable discussions in Glasgow, Masatsugu Asakawa said that nature-positive investments will be key in contributing to ADB's recently announced ambition to provide $100 billion in cumulative climate financing from 2019–2030, including $34 billion dedicated to climate adaptation and resilience. 

