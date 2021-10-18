Actor Parambrata condemns attacks on temples, draws parallel between Bangladeshi Hindus and Indian Muslims

Popular Indian actor Parambrata Chatterjee, on Saturday, took to his social media handles to express his thoughts and concerns over the attacks on Hindu temples and houses in Bangladesh.

He condemned the recent incidents of communal violence and urged all to maintain peace and harmony.

Drawing parallels between Bangladeshi Hindus and Indian Muslims, the actor said that the current situation of the two groups "is not so different".

"I am usually not active on Facebook but since nabami morning, I am hearing stories of Muslim extremists attacking some Durga Puja mandaps in Bangladesh. My post is based on the issue," he wrote in his Facebook post.

The Bengali actor then recounted how one of his spot boys, one Nasir Gazi, would wish him during Durga Puja, and remind him to visit temples while travelling abroad during shoots.

He also mentioned of his Muslim carpenter named Sonwar Ali, who did not forget to wish him on nabami.

The actor also said that his Bangladeshi Muslim friends had shared several photos taken at different Durga Puja mandaps and idols on social media platforms.

"Many puja committees, both in India and Bangladesh, have Muslims as members in them, some in very important roles," he added in his post.

"I am saying all this because the few incidents in Bangladesh have created an image of hate (in India), meant to provoke people. If these incidents make you believe that Hindus in Bangladesh are unsafe, then, similar incidents have happened in India for the past seven years (with the complicit silence of politicians). Those incidents in India will easily give an impression that Muslims are unsafe here. Despite all this, there is harmony and love for each other," Parambrata said.

"I request my Bangladeshi friends to openly condemn the incidents that took place in Noakhali and Cumilla without any hesitation. I appeal to the government to put the perpetrators behind bars.

"A positive message was also given by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Parambrata Chatterjee then alleged that such incidents in Bangladesh help "Hindutvawadis" to create communal divide, and spread vitriol for political gains.

The actor then told the Hindus to familiarise themselves with the practices of the second-largest majority in India and not limit themselves to Eid Mubarak and eating Biriyani.

"We can do nothing about it. The history of our subcontinent is very complex and chequered…Some proud sword-bearing Hindus will miss the objective of this post…I expect similar reactions from the Muslims who promote and protect Sharia law."

https://t.co/iDpil6IEJb Attack on religious minorities, be it in India, Bangladesh, or anywhere in the world, irrespective of which community is minority where, HAS to be condemned unequivocally , & perpetrators need to be brought to justice. here's a small write up on FB. — parambrata (@paramspeak) October 16, 2021

He on his Twitter account also wrote, "Attack on religious minorities, be it in India, Bangladesh or anywhere in the world, irrespective of which community is minority where, has to be condemned unequivocally, and perpetrators need to be brought to justice. Here's a small writeup on Facebook."

Earlier on 13 September, a reported demeaning of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in at least 10 districts of the country.

The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

Until Sunday, nearly 46 cases were filed in several districts accusing at least 50,000 people over the spate of communal clashes in several districts. However, the cases did not mention any specific religious organisation or political party behind the violence that spread after a reported "desecration of the Holy Quran" in Cumilla Wednesday.

A number of political parties and social organisations have expressed concern and strongly condemned the attacks. In separate statements on Sunday, they demanded to identify those involved in the incidents and bring them under justice.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad's Chattogram chapter meanwhile placed a six-point charter of demand, including a ban on using religious and communal topics in politics and polls.